PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 23

* Apple Inc and China Mobile, the largest
wireless network in the world, announced a deal to bring the
iPhone to the Chinese carrier on Jan. 17. An agreement with
China Mobile could, at least initially, give Apple a big lift
into the vast Chinese market, analysts say, increasing its
worldwide sales. ()
* A plan by the Tribune Company to separate eight
newspapers, including The Los Angeles Times and The Chicago
Tribune, from its more profitable digital and television
businesses could threaten their survival, staff members,
industry analysts and a congressman said last week. ()
* Tiffany & Company was ordered to pay Swatch Group
about $449 million in compensation over a contractual dispute,
the companies said Sunday. The dispute arose in 2011 when Swatch
canceled its cooperation with Tiffany, saying the jeweler was in
breach of contract because it was trying to "block and delay" a
joint venture that both companies had entered in 2007. ()
* The police in Bangladesh charged the owners of a garment
factory and 11 of their employees with culpable homicide in the
deaths of 112 workers in a fire last year that came to symbolize
the appalling working conditions in the country's dominant
textile industry. The fire in Bangladesh, the No. 2 exporter of
apparel after China, also revealed the poor controls that top
retailers had throughout their supply chain. ()
* A former United States air base in neighboring Río Hato is
set to reopen as an international airport, capable of handling
direct flights from Canada and the United States. And the
increased traffic is expected to bring more vacation home
development in Farallón, best known for its white sandy beach, a
rarity along Panama's coast. ()