PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 3

* DreamWorks Animation SKG has partnered with a
technology company, Fuhu, to make a tablet computer that the
studio will be able to program much like a cable channel for
children, a highly coveted audience. ()
* Ezra Klein, an analyst, columnist and television
commentator who runs The Washington Post's Wonkblog, is making
plans to leave the newspaper after failing to win support for a
new website he wanted to create within the company, according to
four people with knowledge of the negotiations. ()
* The New York Times said on Thursday that it would launch
its redesigned website on Jan. 8. The new platform, which will
allow for better integration of video and photography with text,
among other features, would be available to a small group of
readers immediately as a test rollout, The Times said. ()
* Former United States Senator from the Democratic Party and
the its nominee for Vice President in the 2000 election Joseph
Lieberman joins private equity firm Victory Park Capital to help
with them with his regulatory expertise. ()
* A planned expansion of the Panama Canal may be halted
because of a dispute between the building consortium and canal
authorities over $1.6 billion in extra costs. ()
* Financial industry regulators are hoping to enact a rule
this year that would make it easier for investors to find out if
a broker pushing to sell them a stock, bond or other investment
product has a clean record. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says it's considering taking
legal action against "responsible parties" after DNA testing
showed traces of fox meat in the donkey meat it sold in China.