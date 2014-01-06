PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 6

Jan 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing a $2 billion
settlement with federal authorities to resolve suspicions that
the bank ignored signs of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, the New
York Times reported, citing people briefed on the case. ()
* Ireland is using grants and tax breaks to help small
start-ups compete with Silicon Valley giants that employ
thousands in Dublin. ()
* A number of changes in the capital markets, the venture
capital industry and the public equity markets have conspired to
make it easier than ever for unproven start-ups to be valued at
$1 billion or more. However, some consider this a sign of too
much money is chasing too few good ideas and fear a new dot-com
bubble. ()
* TV makers at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
will be showing off a range of sets that can connect to the
Internet and run apps. ()
* Alumni of ThinkFilm, a small, short-lived movie
distributor, have become a force in an industry that has been
learning to think smaller, make do with less and live more by
wit than a fat bankroll. ()
* Two Harvard economists conclude in a new study that,
relative to previous American financial crises, the current
economy is doing substantially better. ()