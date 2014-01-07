PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 7

Jan 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Senate confirmed Janet Yellen as the chairwoman of the
Federal Reserve on Monday, marking the first time that a woman
will lead the country's central bank in its 100-year history. ()
* A wave of frigid weather forced airlines to cancel
flights, stranding passengers from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to
Los Angeles. Compounding the issue were new regulations
requiring more rest time for pilots beginning this year. ()
* National health spending grew slowly for the fourth
consecutive year, increasing 3.7 percent in 2012 to $2.8
trillion, the federal government said Monday. But officials
disagreed over whether the Affordable Care Act or lingering
effects of the recession were primarily responsible for the
trend.
* On Tuesday, jury selection will begin in Federal District
Court in Lower Manhattan for the insider trading case against
Mathew Martoma, a former trader at SAC Capital Advisors. The
trial, which is expected to last nearly a month, will shed light
on the role of the hedge fund owner -- Steven Cohen. ()
* Glenn Hadden, head of global rates at Morgan Stanley
, left on Monday after three years at the firm, according
to a company memo. Hadden, one of the bank's highest-paid
executives, was asked to resign, according to a person briefed
on the matter. Hadden was hired to revitalize Morgan Stanley's
business that trades government bonds and other instruments but
the division racked up sizable losses. ()
* Metro-North Railroad's president, Howard Permut, is
stepping down, according to several sources with knowledge of
the move, after a year marred by a train collision, a worker's
death and the first passenger fatalities in Metro-North's
three-decade history. ()
* AT&T on Monday announced a program called Sponsored
Data, where businesses working with AT&T can pay for the data
that is used to consume their content or services so that it
does not show up on a customer's phone bill. AT&T named three
initial partners for the program - Aquto, an ad platform that
provides marketers tools to use sponsored data, Kony Solutions,
which helps businesses develop apps, and health care company
UnitedHealth Group. ()
* Samsung Electronics introduced four new
tablets aimed at professional users, including two 12.2-inch
tablets - the Galaxy NotePRO and the TabPRO. These are much
larger than Apple's 9.7-inch iPad, Microsoft's
10.6-inch Surface 2 and Amazon's 8.9-inch Kindle Fire.