PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 10

* Wall Street could pay nearly $50 billion to federal
authorities who are taking aim at the banks over their role in
the mortgage crisis, according to interviews and a confidential
analysis of the industry's potential legal exposure. JPMorgan
Chase's record $13 billion mortgage settlement in
November has stepped up the pressure on other banks to strike
their own separate deals in the coming months, some top bank
executives say. ()
* New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he
planned to investigate brokerage firms that might have provided
early market-moving information to preferred clients. The
remarks came a day after his office reached an agreement with
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, to end the
company's practice of surveying Wall Street analysts for early
clues on their opinions before those opinions became public. ()
* Disagreements over a program to help dairy producers when
milk prices drop have emerged as a major sticking point in
negotiations on a new farm bill, which had been expected to be
wrapped up this week. But lawmakers appear to have reached a
deal to cut about $9 billion over 10 years from the food stamp
program, which is part of the farm bill and had been the most
contentious issue in the efforts to pass the legislation. ()
* Apollo Global Management LLC said it raised $17.5
billion from outside investors for its eighth private equity
fund. It is the largest such fund the firm has ever raised, and
includes $880 million from Apollo and affiliated investors,
including employees of the firm, bringing the total to about
$18.4 billion. ()
* Google will soon allow people to send anyone an
email, even if they do not have the person's email address, as
long as both people have a Gmail and Google Plus account. ()
* Ford announced a new Fiesta compact car tailored for
global drivers, complete with advanced anti-collision
technology, a fuel-saving engine and its lowest price tag yet
for a car it will sell in Japan - 2.29 million yen, or $21,800.
With the Fiesta, Ford hopes to finally pry open a market that
has flummoxed many foreign automakers, one that it all but
abandoned as it fought off bankruptcy during the global economic
crisis. ()
* Mathew Martoma, the former hedge fund manager accused of
insider trading at SAC Capital Advisors, was expelled from
Harvard in 1999 for creating a false transcript when he applied
for a clerkship with a federal judge. Martoma used a computer
program to change several grades from B's to A's, including one
in criminal law, and then sent the forged transcript to 23
judges as part of the application process, court papers unsealed
on Thursday showed. ()