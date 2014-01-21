PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 21

Jan 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Europe lacks a vibrant market for corporate bonds issued
by smaller, riskier companies, making European companies more
dependent on bank credit than American businesses. ()
* The World Economic Forum, for which the cost of membership
and a ticket to the annual meeting is more than $70,000, is both
admired and derided as a velvet-rope club for the 1 percent of
the 1 percent. However, the leaders of some of the largest and
most transformative companies are demonstrating, with their
absence, the difficulty of convening a global conversation with
all the main stakeholders. ()
* Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday that it would
sell its minority interest in an Australian liquefied natural
gas project to the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company
for about $1.1 billion. ()
* Waste Control Specialists has a monopoly: as aging nuclear
reactors retire, their most radioactive steel, concrete and
other components must be shipped for burial somewhere.
* Account information stolen during the Target
security breach is now being divided up and sold off regionally,
a South Texas police chief said on Monday following the arrest
of two Mexican citizens who the authorities say arrived at the
border with 96 fraudulent credit cards. ()
* Bixi, the Canadian company that designs and builds
bicycles and supporting technology for bike-sharing systems
around the world, including those in New York and London, sought
bankruptcy protection on Monday. ()
* Weixin, a fast-growing social messaging app from the
Chinese Internet company Tencent, is no mere copy of
any existing service, and its success may thwart Facebook'S
ambitions in China. Weixin, a highly addictive social
networking tool that allows smartphone users to send messages
and share news, photos, videos and web links, much like
America's WhatsApp, or Line, a Japanese communications and
messaging app.()
* Hotels are competing with one another to create luxury
suites for the extremely wealthy, who are willing to pay
five-figure nightly rates. In New York, the race to capture the
highest end of the market continues. In November, the Mandarin
Oriental, New York, opened a 3,300-square-foot suite that
includes floor-to-ceiling windows and a dining room that seats
10; its rate is $28,000 a night. ()
* A 60-second Chobani commercial - in the first Super Bowl
appearance for the No. 1 brand of Greek yogurt - is scheduled
for the third quarter. Two brands of Greek-style yogurt, Chobani
and Dannon Oikos, have bought commercial time during the game.()
* Some farmers are raising their pigs more humanely in wide
open spaces, instead of tight quarters, and selling them to
restaurants and grocers increasingly interested in how animals
are treated. ()