PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 22

Jan 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The giant asset manager Pimco lost its heir apparent and
most prominent spokesman on Tuesday when Mohamed El-Erian
unexpectedly announced that he was stepping down from the
company. ()
* Lex Fenwick, the hard-driving chief executive who stumbled
in his efforts to transform Dow Jones, the publisher of the Wall
Street Journal, has resigned effective immediately as the
company rethinks its strategy. ()
* Investors are piling into the government debt of
bailed-out countries like Ireland. But the demand comes despite
the problems still plaguing the euro zone. ()
* Puerto Rico, which is battling a financial crisis of high
unemployment and a crushing debt load, is under pressure to show
investors and credit rating agencies that it can still borrow
money from the capital markets. A group of hedge funds and
private equity firms may help it do just that, but at a high
price. ()
* JPMorgan Chase has removed itself from a potential
$1 billion share sale by a Chinese chemicals company as an
investigation in the United States into hiring practices in
China by JPMorgan and other Wall Street banks moves forward,
people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. ()
* The global economy might be slowly recovering and
consumers gradually gaining confidence. But Unilever,
one of the world's largest consumer products companies, remains
cautious with slowing growth in emerging markets. ()
* Reassured by austerity programs, investors are again
loading up on European sovereign debt, despite deep recessions
across Southern Europe. ()
* The rest of the country is following North Carolina's lead
by sharply cutting the maximum number of weeks of unemployment
benefits available. ()
* Intel Media, Intel Corp's TV business was
acquired by Verizon, which wants to add TV everywhere
there is an Internet connection. ()
* Harry's, an Internet shaving start-up, is nine months old
and is trying to compete with Gillette and Schick, the titans
that together control nearly 85 percent of the market. Harry's
and its backers believe that by running everything from the
manufacturing of the razors to selling them online directly, the
startup will control its entire customer experience, while
allowing the company to change its products quickly. ()
* The World Economic Forum's participants are saying that
with the new confidence about the American economy, issues like
climate change and the Syrian conflict are likely to get more
attention. ()