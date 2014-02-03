PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3

Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Not only could competitors in China cut into its potential
market share there, but Imax Corp has charged in
several courts that the Chinese system relies on technology that
was blatantly stolen from its offices in Canada. ()
* Growth in China's service sector slowed to a five-year low
in January, an official survey showed Monday, another sign of
stuttering momentum that could deepen investors' concerns about
emerging markets around the world. ()
* After disclosures about credit and debit card breaches at
several major retailers, some shoppers are making the effort to
use cash in lieu of cards. ()
* Steven Cohen's 22-year-old hedge fund, SAC Capital
Advisors, is completing plans to change its name and its
corporate structure by mid-March, according to people briefed on
the matter. ()
* After reviewing Alitalia's books for more than a month,
Etihad Airways of Abu Dhabi said on Sunday that it was in
serious negotiations over a possible investment in the troubled
Italian airline, and it set a 30-day deadline to wrap up a deal.
* The financial downturn in Spain's newspaper industry has
claimed its most prominent journalist to date, Pedro J. Ramírez,
who was ousted as editor of El Mundo, the conservative newspaper
he founded 25 years ago. ()
* As Jos. A. Bank continues to rebuff a hostile
takeover bid by Men's Wearhouse, the clothier is
exploring at least one alternative deal that would keep it
independent. The company is in talks to buy Eddie Bauer, the
outdoor clothing retailer, according to people briefed on the
matter. ()
* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, a private equity
giant with its hands in a range of businesses, from natural gas
to maritime finance, has bought into a new sector: German
soccer. ()