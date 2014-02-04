PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 4

Feb 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* "Gig City," as Chattanooga is sometimes called, has what
city officials and analysts say was the first and fastest - and
now one of the least expensive - high-speed Internet services in
the United States. ()
* Poor numbers on factory orders and car sales left
investors wondering if their view of the economy was too rosy,
and the three major indexes each fell more than 2 percent. ()
* The jury is expected to start deliberating on Tuesday in
the trial of Mathew Martoma, a former top portfolio manager at
SAC Capital Advisors, accused of using insider information to
make trades. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co has disclosed to the
authorities that it found what it said were serious accounting
errors at Autonomy, the British software maker it acquired in
2011, leading to a number of major revisions in the acquired
company's financial report for 2010. ()
* The federal government said on Monday that it planned to
require all new cars to broadcast their location, speed,
direction and other data, and to receive similar data from other
vehicles, to warn drivers of impending collisions. But
regulators cautioned that any new rules would be years away. ()
* Automakers reported on Monday sharp declines in United
States sales in January as a harsh freeze and winter storms
thwarted purchases across much of the country. ()
* In what will be one of the most closely watched
unionization elections in the South in decades, Volkswagen AG
announced on Monday that the 1,600 workers at its
assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will vote next week on
whether to join the United Automobile Workers. ()
* Barclays Plc's chief executive, Antony Jenkins,
said Monday that he would forgo a bonus for 2013 in light of the
bank's continued restructuring costs and litigation expenses. ()
* Warburg Pincus plans to announce that it will invest up to
$100 million in Dude Solutions, a provider of cloud-based
software that helps schools, hospitals and government agencies
manage building maintenance. ()
* Smith & Nephew, the British medical technology
giant, has agreed to buy ArthroCare Corp, an American
specialist in sports medicine, for an enterprise value of $1.5
billion. ()