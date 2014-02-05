PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 5

Feb 5 The following are the top stories on the
* Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft but has
spent his time on other pursuits, will return part-time to the
company after the new Chief Executive, Satya Nadella, asked him
to be his adviser. ()
* Insurer WellPoint Inc has captured a large portion
of the government money being spent on Medicaid, the
federal-state health care program for the poor, and can gamble
on the new insurance marketplace because of protections offered
by the federal government in the early days of the law's
introduction.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co can write off $1.5 billion in
debt relief, but it will be treated as taxable income for
homeowners, resulting in burdensome costs for many families. ()
* Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $1.25 billion to
the Federal Housing Finance Agency to resolve claims that it
sold shoddy mortgage securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
* Texting has become such a fundamental way to communicate
that crisis groups have begun to adopt it as an alternative way
of providing emergency services and counseling. ()
* A Congressional Budget Office analysis released Tuesday
predicted that the Affordable Care Act would shrink the work
force by the equivalent of more than two million full-time
positions and recharged the political debate over the health
care law, providing Republican opponents fresh lines of attack
and putting Democrats on the defensive. ()
* Standard & Poor's downgraded the debt of Puerto Rico to
junk status on Tuesday, intensifying a cash squeeze for the
commonwealth, whose financial condition is of outsize importance
to the rest of the United States because its debt is widely held
by individual investors through mutual funds. ()
* A top executive of Target told a Senate committee
on Tuesday that the company was accelerating plans to adopt a
technology widely used in Europe but rare in the United States
that reduces potential for credit card fraud, and lawmakers from
both parties called on other businesses to do the same. ()
* After enduring huge recalls, a tsunami in Japan and a
steep drop in sales because of slowing demand, Toyota Motor Corp
on Tuesday hit a milestone in its comeback, saying it
was on pace to earn its biggest-ever annual profit in its fiscal
year that ends in March. ()
* The first quarterly increase in two years for
comparable-store sales at J.C. Penney was not enough to
win over Wall Street. The company's stock plunged more than 10
percent on Tuesday. ()
* Without clear information on Herbalife's business
model, the speculation in its stock creates extreme volatility
as investors trade on rumor. ()
* A strong earnings report by Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
not only drove up the stock on Tuesday, but also
increased Kors's net worth by about $34 million. ()
* Sachem Head Capital Management, a $1 billion activist
hedge fund led by a protege of William Ackman, sent a public
letter to Helen of Troy Ltd board on Tuesday, demanding
that the consumer company explore strategic alternatives
including a sale of some of its assets. ()
* Stephen Hester, who took the top job at Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc after a government bailout in 2008,
replaces Stephen Lee, who resigned as chief of the RSA Group
after a profit warning and a 200 million pound shortfall in the
reserves related to its Irish business. ()
* More than a year ago, UBS AG pledged to overhaul
its investment bank after a prominent trading loss and a
rate-rigging scandal. Those efforts appeared to be bearing
fruit, based on the bank's latest earnings report released
Tuesday. ()
* After taking off for the Chinese New Year holiday,
shareholders in Lenovo Group Ltd appear to be having
some cold feet about the computer maker's recent deal spree.
Shares in the company tumbled more than 16 percent in trading on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday. ()
* James Bardrick, a veteran banker in London, has been named
head of Citigroup's business in Britain. ()