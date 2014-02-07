PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 7

Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the
* A federal jury has convicted Mathew Martoma for insider
trading in what may be the last criminal case to emerge from a
decade-long investigation of Steven Cohen and his hedge fund,
SAC Capital Advisors. ()
* American labor groups, airlines and pilots say Norwegian
Air Shuttle ASA's expansion plans, which include
bringing its pared-down model to the United States and Asia,
take unfair advantage of a U.S.-Europe open-skies agreement even
though Norway is not a member of the European Union. ()
* As of Friday, the Treasury will no longer have the
authority to issue bonds as necessary to pay the government's
bills. In a matter of weeks, the government could run out of
cash and begin defaulting on some payments unless Congress acts
to raise the official ceiling on the national debt. And once
again, Congress is struggling to avoid a potential fiscal and
economic train wreck. ()
* The Senate failed to move forward on a three-month
extension of assistance for the long-term unemployed on
Thursday, leaving it unlikely that Congress would approve the
measure soon while undercutting a key aspect of President
Obama's economic recovery plan. ()
* After failing to turn around two of its most troubled
consumer electronics businesses, Sony Corp is pushing
them aside. The company, which predicted on Thursday that it
would lose 110 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in its current fiscal
year, said it would sell its unprofitable personal computer
unit, split its television division into a separate subsidiary
and cut 5,000 jobs from the two businesses. ()
* General Motors Co on Thursday reported its 16th
consecutive profitable quarter, but consistent losses in its
troubled European division continued to hurt its results. ()
* European Central Bank on Thursday kept the benchmark
interest rate unchanged for a third straight month, at a record
low of 0.25 percent amid the threat of deflation in the euro
zone and the region's unemployment remaining stubbornly high.()
* The owner and two executives of the WJB Capital Group were
arrested on Thursday and charged with defrauding at least 15
investors out of more than $11 million during the waning days of
their now-defunct brokerage company. ()
* Illinois Tool Works Inc has agreed to sell its
industrial packaging unit to the Carlyle Group LP for
$3.2 billion, the companies announced on Thursday. The sale of
the Illinois Packaging Group signals the end of a process that
began last September, when Illinois Tools Works decided to shed
the unit and focus on its core businesses. ()
* After Coca-Cola Co announced its investment in
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters on Wednesday, many
investors assumed SodaStream International Ltd would
suffer, but instead its stock jumped as much as 12 percent on
Thursday. Behind Coke's $1.25 billion investment in Green
Mountain is a hedge against the continuing stagnation of the
traditional soft-drink business and the rise of the
make-your-own-soda sector, led by SodaStream. ()
* A New York State regulator has dealt a blow to Ocwen
Financial Group by halting the transfer of about $39
billion in servicing rights to the company from Wells Fargo & Co
. ()
* The Mercuria Energy Group, a fast-growing energy and
commodities trading company, is in exclusive talks to acquire
the physical commodities business of JPMorgan Chase & Co
, according to a person familiar with the discussions. ()