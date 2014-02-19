PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 19

Feb 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Homeowners who are trying to avert foreclosure are confronting problems on a new front as the mortgage industry undergoes a shift. ()

* King Digital Entertainment, the maker of the addictive puzzle game Candy Crush Saga, filed on Tuesday to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. ()

* A popular Democratic proposal to raise the minimum wage to $10.10 an hour, championed by President Obama, could reduce total employment by 500,000 workers by the second half of 2016.

* Senator Charles Schumer, Democrat of New York, has recused himself from reviewing Comcast Corp's agreement to buy Time Warner Cable after the revelation that his brother, the lawyer Robert Schumer, worked on the merger. ()

* David Einhorn has filed a lawsuit seeking to unmask the identity of an anonymous financial blogger who, he says, disclosed that Einhorn's hedge fund was buying shares in a technology company. ()

* Foreign banks with a major presence on Wall Street will no longer be allowed to avoid many of the tougher rules that the United States introduced after the financial crisis to prevent banking failures and bailouts. ()

* Corporations should expect an onslaught of enforcement proceedings from investigations into overseas bribery, manipulation of financial benchmark rates and the issuance of toxic mortgage securities. The question is how much money the government will demand as part of the inevitable settlements, a figure that is difficult to calculate. ()