PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 19

Feb 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Homeowners who are trying to avert foreclosure are
confronting problems on a new front as the mortgage industry
undergoes a shift. ()
* King Digital Entertainment, the maker of the addictive
puzzle game Candy Crush Saga, filed on Tuesday to list its
shares on the New York Stock Exchange. ()
* A popular Democratic proposal to raise the minimum wage to
$10.10 an hour, championed by President Obama, could reduce
total employment by 500,000 workers by the second half of 2016.
* Senator Charles Schumer, Democrat of New York, has recused
himself from reviewing Comcast Corp's agreement to buy
Time Warner Cable after the revelation that his brother,
the lawyer Robert Schumer, worked on the merger. ()
* David Einhorn has filed a lawsuit seeking to unmask the
identity of an anonymous financial blogger who, he says,
disclosed that Einhorn's hedge fund was buying shares in a
technology company. ()
* Foreign banks with a major presence on Wall Street will no
longer be allowed to avoid many of the tougher rules that the
United States introduced after the financial crisis to prevent
banking failures and bailouts. ()
* Corporations should expect an onslaught of enforcement
proceedings from investigations into overseas bribery,
manipulation of financial benchmark rates and the issuance of
toxic mortgage securities. The question is how much money the
government will demand as part of the inevitable settlements, a
figure that is difficult to calculate. ()