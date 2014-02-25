PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 25

Feb 25 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The most prominent Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox appeared to be
on the verge of collapse late Monday, raising questions about
the future of a volatile marketplace. ()
* The steel industry is feeling stress as automakers turn to
aluminum, and are responding by producing lighter, stronger
steel in a bid to retain one of their most important customers
Ford Motor Co. ()
* Tax season doesn't usually stir up emotions about the
meaning of family and equal rights. But this year is different
for the tens of thousands of same-sex married couples who, for
the first time, will be required to file federal income tax
returns that reflect their married status. Whether couples
ultimately owe more in taxes or receive big refunds, for many of
them, it will provide a long-awaited sense of validation.()
* The Justice Department in Washington and the Serious Fraud
Office in London have agreed to divide up cases against
employees at the center of an investigation into the
manipulation of the global interest rate benchmark used for
mortgages, credit cards and corporate loans known as the London
interbank offered rate, or Libor, according to people briefed on
the matter. ()
* Sina Corp, one of China's biggest Internet
portals, is preparing an initial public offering in the United
States for Weibo, its Twitter-like microblogging service,
according to people close to the matter. ()
* Alphonse Fletcher Jr., a flashy hedge fund manager, has
been accused of running something akin to a Ponzi scheme, and
the pension systems that say he misled them are hoping to get
their money back. ()
* Stocks rose on Monday and the Standard & Poor's 500-stock
index hit a nominal intraday high, helped by gains in health
insurers' shares and optimism about mergers. ()