PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 26

* The apparent collapse of Bitcoin's best-known and
once-dominant trading platform has provoked outrage among its
users, but it has also stirred hopes that the way may now be
clear for more established players to transform and rein in a
largely unregulated market. ()
* U.S. orders tests on oil shipments as recent accidents
have drawn attention to the risks of shipping large quantities
of crude oil in unpressurized railcars. ()
* The proposal by the top Republican on the House Ways and
Means Committee to overhaul and simplify the nation's tax code
is already coming under scrutiny from fellow Republicans, with
at least one party leader, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky,
saying the plan has no chance. ()
* Seventeen brokerage firms, including Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Merrill
Lynch, have agreed to stop participating in money management
surveys aimed at tapping into research analysts' changing views
on companies before those opinions are publicly issued. ()
* A report by a Senate subcommittee said Swiss bank Credit
Suisse helped customers hide assets from taxation by
the United States, and also accused American law enforcement of
dragging its feet. ()
* Bank of America said that it was facing new
investigations related to its activities in foreign currency
exchange markets as well as its handling of government-backed
mortgages in the United States. ()
* Morgan Stanley has tentatively agreed to pay $275
million to resolve a federal securities investigation related to
subprime mortgage bonds the investment firm underwrote in 2007.
* Steven Cohen, the billionaire hedge fund owner, is looking
to hire a former prosecutor or securities regulator to monitor
trading at his investment firm after the federal government's
insider trading investigation. ()
* Standard & Poor's is seeking information about certain
meetings between President Obama and Timothy Geithner in 2011,
hoping the details will help show that a lawsuit filed by the
government in 2013 against the company was done in retaliation
for a ratings downgrade of American debt. ()
* Hedge fund Elliott Management raised its bid for Riverbed
Technology on Tuesday and continued to criticize the
networking equipment company for failing to begin a process to
sell itself. ()