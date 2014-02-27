PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb

Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The turn to bigger screens is a sharp departure from the
dominant strategy of phone makers just a few years ago, when
critics often mocked devices with big screens, joking that
people would never buy them. ()
* Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are said to have issued a
grand jury subpoena to Mt. Gox, while regulators in Japan weigh
how to regulate Bitcoin. ()
* In the wake of the implosion of the Bitcoin trading
platform Mt. Gox, countries like the United States and Japan are
gathering data on virtual currency. ()
* Senators accused Credit Suisse of helping thousands of
Americans hide billions of dollars in assets from United States
tax authorities. ()
* Mythili Raman, an acting assistant attorney general
overseeing some of the biggest investigations into Wall Street
misdeeds, will soon depart the Justice Department. ()
* JPMorgan Chase and American Express said
in statements on Wednesday that they oppose an Arizona bill that
would let businesses there invoke religion to refuse services to
gay and lesbian customers, according to Business Insider. ()
* The Blackstone Group is contemplating buying a
roughly 20 percent stake in Versace at a valuation of about 1
billion euros, or $1.37 billion, in the latest sign that the
finance industry's interest in high fashion shows few signs of
abating. ()
* The investment profits generated by private equity, long a
subject of debate in Washington, would be taxed at a higher rate
under a proposal on Wednesday by the chairman of the House Ways
and Means Committee. ()