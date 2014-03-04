PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 4

Qatar Airways close to deal to buy stake in Italy's Meridiana- CEO
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways will sign a deal to buy a stake in Italian carrier Meridiana in the "next couple of days", Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday.
March 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration suspended military ties to Russia, including exercises, port visits and planning meetings, just a day after calling off trade talks. ()
* Banamex USA, a banking affiliate of Citigroup Inc that handles transactions across the Mexican border, has become entangled in an investigation into compliance with rules on the monitoring of financial transfers. ()
* American refiners are refurbishing old plants or planning new ones to take advantage of new supplies of domestic crude. ()
* A federal appeals panel ruled that BP must pay gulf companies for damages without requiring proof of harm by the Deepwater Horizon spill. ()
* California voters imposed more generous living conditions for egg layers. But the Legislature's decision that imported eggs must to be produced under the same standards has drawn a lawsuit. ()
* The Federal Communications Commission leveled fines totaling $1.9 million on Monday on three of the nation's biggest media companies - Comcast Corp, Viacom Inc and Walt Disney Co - for "willfully and repeatedly" violating federal law by carrying a commercial. ()
* Maury Rosenberg says he lost his business after being forced into involuntary bankruptcy by a unit of U.S. Bancorp . A court later ruled the bankruptcy illegal, but by then the business was gone. ()
* Two of Carlyle's three founders plan to sell 7.5 million common units of Carlyle Group, according to a filing on Monday. Carlyle itself is selling 4.5 million common units. The offering of 12 million shares would raise about $435 million. ()
KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Abu Dhabi state fund IPIC on the settlement of arbitration proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration.
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Matt Mallgrave from Credit Suisse to head its cash equities trading in the Americas and made several other senior staff changes as part of a push to strengthen in cash equities.