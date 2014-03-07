PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 7

March 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Former executives at Dewey & LeBoeuf were accused of
manipulating the firm's books to keep it afloat during the
financial crisis. ()
* An article about a man in Southern California named
Satoshi Nakamoto has prompted many enthusiasts to question
whether the right person had been identified as the creator of
the virtual currency Bitcoin. ()
* With the music industry turning digital, music companies
can now understand their customers' listening habits in greater
depth than ever before. ()
* John Lefevre, the man behind the @GSElevator Twitter
account, has lost his book deal after his true identity came to
light. ()
* Some employers are offering as many as 25 health care
plans to employees from a variety of insurers, including Blue
Cross and UnitedHealthcare, to lower their costs for the
benefit. ()
* Gene McQuade, the chief executive of Citibank, the entity
that holds 70 percent of the company's assets and runs its
international businesses, is leaving, as is Cece Stewart, who
runs Citigroup's consumer and commercial banking
operations in the United States. ()