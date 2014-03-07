PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 7

March 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Former executives at Dewey & LeBoeuf were accused of manipulating the firm's books to keep it afloat during the financial crisis. ()

* An article about a man in Southern California named Satoshi Nakamoto has prompted many enthusiasts to question whether the right person had been identified as the creator of the virtual currency Bitcoin. ()

* With the music industry turning digital, music companies can now understand their customers' listening habits in greater depth than ever before. ()

* John Lefevre, the man behind the @GSElevator Twitter account, has lost his book deal after his true identity came to light. ()

* Some employers are offering as many as 25 health care plans to employees from a variety of insurers, including Blue Cross and UnitedHealthcare, to lower their costs for the benefit. ()

* Gene McQuade, the chief executive of Citibank, the entity that holds 70 percent of the company's assets and runs its international businesses, is leaving, as is Cece Stewart, who runs Citigroup's consumer and commercial banking operations in the United States. ()