PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 18

March 18 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mary T. Barra, General Motors' chief executive,
announced another round of wide-ranging recalls on Monday, a
sign that the company was moving with a new sense of urgency on
safety problems after it disclosed a decade-long failure to fix
a defect tied to 12 deaths. ()
* Tesla Motors, the maker of high-end all-electric
cars, has time till April 1 to comply with New Jersey's
restrictive dealership laws that prevent the company from making
any direct sales to customers. After Texas, Arizona and New
Jersey, Ohio too is considering passing a similar legislation
that protects the interests of car dealers and franchises. ()
* About 10 days after being identified by Newsweek magazine
as the mysterious creator of the digital currency bitcoin,
Dorian Nakamoto, a 64-year-old semi-employed engineer, has hired
a lawyer and issued a statement unconditionally denying that he
had any involvement in bitcoin. ()
* A bond insurer on Monday struck a blow against Detroit's
proposal to exit bankruptcy, arguing in a new lawsuit that
Detroit's approach would illegally discriminate against the
city's third-biggest group of creditors - the investors who
provided $1.4 billion for its workers' pensions nearly a decade
ago. ()
* American manufacturing output recorded its largest
increase in six months in February and factory activity in New
York State expanded early this month, the latest signs that the
economy is gaining momentum after being dampened by severe
weather. ()