PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 20

March 20 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A growing field of technology experts, financial players
and entrepreneurs believe that mainland China's unfavorable
regulation of Bitcoin has created an opening for Hong Kong.
David Shin, a Hong Kong investment banker, is building a stock
exchange for Bitcoin-oriented companies. (r.reuters.com/nek77v)
* Toyota's $1.2 billion deal with the Justice
Department over a sudden-acceleration defect that has caused
injuries and deaths included an unusual admission of wrongdoing.
(r.reuters.com/pek77v)
* The U.S. Federal Reserve continued to curtail its economic
stimulus, but it adjusted its guidance on interest rates, saying
they would remain near zero "for a considerable time" after bond
purchases ended. (r.reuters.com/huk77v)
* Just days after the United States lifted a ban on new oil
and gas leases for BP, the company took full advantage of the
opportunity. In an auction held in New Orleans on Wednesday, BP
was the high bidder on 24 exploration blocks in the Gulf of
Mexico for about $42 million, according to the Interior
Department. (r.reuters.com/nuk77v)
* JPMorgan Chase announced that it had agreed to
sell its physical commodities trading unit to the Mercuria
Energy Group, a rapidly growing Swiss trading firm, for $3.5
billion in cash. (r.reuters.com/quk77v)
* According to a study prepared by experts from the Federal
Aviation Administration and Boeing, federal regulators
need to provide more oversight of the far-flung supply networks
that build 787 Dreamliner jets and other new planes.
(r.reuters.com/suk77v)
* Walmart plans to make a pointed, aggressive play
for outdoor and garden business this spring for the first time,
offering "Black Friday-like prices" on more than 60 items. The
sale will begin Friday - spring officially begins Thursday
afternoon - and last for about a week. (r.reuters.com/nyk77v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)