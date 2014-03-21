PRESS DIGEST- New York Times Business News - March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories on
* U.S. President Barack Obama expanded sanctions against
Russia on Thursday, blacklisting a bank and several wealthy
businessmen with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, as the
United States struggled to forestall further Russian incursions
into Ukraine.
* Technology companies have spent months denying they know
anything about broad government spying on people who use their
Internet services. But a legal case filed this week against a
former Microsoft Corp employee shows the power these
companies themselves have to snoop on their customers whenever
they want to.
* Nearly all of the United States' largest banks have
adequate capital to withstand a severe economic downturn and
market turmoil, the Federal Reserve has found in its latest
annual stress test of the country's financial system.
* Airbnb, the company that was created nearly six years ago
as a way to help people find spare rooms and couches to sleep
on, is in advanced talks to raise more than $400 million in
capital, a round of financing that would value it at more than
$10 billion.
* Credit Suisse has hired a new head of its power
and renewables investment banking group from RBC Capital
Markets, the firm announced in an internal memo on Thursday.
