PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 9

* Federal regulators on Tuesday approved to increase the
leverage ratio for banks to 5 percent from 3 percent. Leverage
ratio measures the amount of capital that a bank holds against
its assets. The move could force the eight biggest banks in the
United States to round up as much as $68 billion in
loss-absorbing capital. (link.reuters.com/gyz38v)
* Federal safety regulators fined General Motors Co
$28,000 on Tuesday, saying it had not provided information
requested for an investigation into a recall of about 2.6
million cars with an ignition switch defect. (link.reuters.com/pyz38v)
* Comcast Corp presented regulators on Tuesday
with 650 pages of reasons to approve its takeover of Time Warner
Cable Inc, saying a merger of the two largest cable
television companies would spur rather than inhibit competition.
(link.reuters.com/myz38v)
* Comcast on Tuesday unveiled plans to increase spending and
include new attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood. The new
enhancements, part of a $1.6 billion overhaul of the theme park,
will remake 70 percent of the California park by 2016. (link.reuters.com/vyz38v)
* Average gasoline prices should be lower than current
prices, the Energy Department said. A gallon of regular gasoline
would cost $3.57 on average nationally, down a penny from last
summer, the Energy Information Administration projected on
Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/nyz38v)
* A software bug called "Heartbleed," which may compromise
communication security over the Internet, has prompted several
tech giants such as Yahoo Inc, Google Inc,
Facebook Inc and Amazon Web Services to release
software updates and fix the problem. Researchers say users'
personal information like passwords, bank details and social
security numbers could be compromised because of the bug. (link.reuters.com/huz38v)
* Imax, the Canadian large-screen movie company, said it
would sell a fifth of its Chinese subsidiary to China Media
Capital and private equity firm FountainVest Partners for $80
million. The Chinese investors in turn plan to help Imax China
complete a public offering of shares to finance expansion. (link.reuters.com/wyz38v)
* Companies are rushing to sell their shares on the Wall
Street, and this week is expected to be the busiest for IPOs in
more than seven years. But even as soaring stocks have fueled a
surge in IPOs, there are signs that investors are beginning to
sour on the fresh arrivals. This week could provide a barometer
for just how many new stocks investors will receive
enthusiastically. (link.reuters.com/bab48v)
* Target Corp announced on Tuesday that it would
expand its inventory of "natural, organic and sustainable" goods
to meet growing customer demand. The company said it would
introduce more than 120 new products over the next several
months. (link.reuters.com/gab48v)
