PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 10

April 10 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bank of America Corp has been ordered to pay about
$772 million in refunds to customers and fines to federal
regulators to settle allegations that the bank used deceptive
marketing and billing practices involving credit card products.
(r.reuters.com/quj48v)
* Bruce Karpati, a former Securities and Exchange Commission
official, is joining the private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Company as its chief compliance officer, a
person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/fuj48v)
* Top U.S. investment banks have recently instituted a
change in their corporate culture telling their most junior
employees to take a few days off a month or on the weekends. The
banks are responding to fears across the industry that finance
is losing its appeal for bright, ambitious college graduates. (r.reuters.com/sej48v)
* Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee expressed
concern on Wednesday that the proposed $45 billion merger of
Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc would
raise the prices consumers pay for cable television and
high-speed Internet service while leaving them with fewer
choices for video programming. (r.reuters.com/vej48v)
* The Treasury Department on Wednesday sold a 20 percent
stake in the once-embattled lender Ally Financial Inc
via its initial public offering. The stock sale will raise about
$2.4 billion for the government. (r.reuters.com/cuj48v)
* A bond insurer halted the bankruptcy proceedings for
Detroit by offering to buy four treasures in the city's art
museum. The non-binding proposals range as high as $2 billion,
including a loan for that amount from a specialized firm that
would use the art collection as collateral. Other parties have
proposed buying the art collection, or parts of it. (r.reuters.com/huj48v)
* Walmart Stores Inc plans to announce on Thursday
that it is backing Wild Oats organic products, offering the
label at prices that will undercut brand-name organic
competitors by at least 25 percent. The move by Walmart is
likely to send shock waves through the organic market, in which
an increasing number of food companies and retailers are seeking
a toehold. (r.reuters.com/juj48v)
* Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday announced a recall
of nearly 6.4 million vehicles worldwide for problems with air
bags that may not deploy or seats that could move in a crash.
The recall, which includes nearly 1.8 million vehicles in the
United States, brings Toyota's recall tally for 2014 to almost
2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. (r.reuters.com/muj48v)
* When the Federal Reserve changed the guidelines for its
stimulus campaign last month, it did not change its commitment
to supporting the economy, according to an account of the
decision that the Fed published on Wednesday. Janet Yellen, the
Fed's new chairwoman, convened a secret meeting in early March
to discuss the shift, the Fed disclosed on Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/nuj48v)
* American mutual fund investors with significant exposure
to bonds issued by indebted companies in fast-growing economies
may be at risk, the International Monetary Fund warned in a
report published on Wednesday. Bonds issued by big companies in
emerging economies have seen explosive growth in recent years
after central banks around the globe started making
extraordinarily large purchases of government and corporate
bonds. (r.reuters.com/puj48v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)