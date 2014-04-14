PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 14

April 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Glencore Xstrata, the giant commodities trading and mining company, said on Sunday that it had sold its interest in the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to a Chinese consortium in a $5.85 billion cash deal, one of China's biggest mining acquisitions in recent years. (r.reuters.com/fyb58v)

* Quora, a question-and-answer website, which has no revenue and just 70 employees, recently announced that it had raised an additional $80 million. The eye-popping investment - for no obvious immediate purpose - was the latest example of a dynamic that is reshaping Silicon Valley: Start-ups, already flush with cash, are piling on the investment dollars. (r.reuters.com/pac58v)

* Entrepreneurs are lucky to have one big score. Richard Barton has had a string of them, by repeatedly asking the same simple question: What piece of marketplace information do people crave and don't have? By producing and investing in a series of successful start-ups such as Expedia, Zillow and Glassdoor, 46-year old Barton has managed to accomplish something few others have done. (r.reuters.com/rac58v)

* Yahoo Inc a company that seems like a permanent adolescent in search of an identity, is about to try a new persona: high-quality television programmer. At a time when the culture is addicted to high-end television narratives, Yahoo wants in on the action, partly because while its site may have flat traffic - 700 million global visits a month - and declining revenue, it has zero cachet and no discernible way forward. (r.reuters.com/vac58v)

* Maxwell House coffee - a pantry staple promoted as "Good to the last drop" for almost a century - is remaking its marketing. The makeover, to be introduced on Monday by the Maxwell House parent, Kraft Foods Group Inc, includes logos, packaging, new products, the brand's presence in digital media and social media and advertising. (r.reuters.com/jec58v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)