PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 17

April 17 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* One of the unsettled questions from the financial crisis
is whether the big banks have paid enough to cover the mortgage
abuses they committed before the market collapsed. A settlement
announced Wednesday that involves Bank of America Corp
indicates that, in some cases, the banks could have been made to
pay more than they have. (r.reuters.com/qab68v)
* Weibo Corp, the microblogging service formed by the
Sina Corp, priced its initial public offering at $17
per American Depositary share on Wednesday, at the bottom of its
expected range. At that level, the social network operator will
have raised $285 million, and would be valued at $3.6 billion.
(r.reuters.com/sab68v)
* General Mills Inc, the maker of cereals like
Cheerios and Chex as well as brands like Bisquick and Betty
Crocker, has quietly added language to its website to alert
consumers that they give up their right to sue the company if
they download coupons, "join" it in online communities like
Facebook, enter a company-sponsored sweepstakes or contest or
interact with it in a variety of other ways. (r.reuters.com/tab68v)
* In a speech in New York, Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve
chairwoman, said the labor market still needed a lift from
monetary policy, despite an improving economy. (r.reuters.com/wab68v)
* Internet users are migrating to mobile devices, but ads on
phones and tablets still do not have the familiarity and appeal
they do on bigger computers. And they are not as profitable for
Google. Google Inc's ad volume jumped 26 percent in
the quarter, which sounds good but is less than expected, while
the amount advertisers pay dropped 9 percent. (r.reuters.com/beb68v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)