* After years of legal skirmishes, four leading Silicon
Valley companies are scheduled to go on trial next month on
claims of conspiring to keep their employees down.
* The Californian city of San Bernardino, which had stopped
making its required pension contributions in 2012, is in another
fight with Calpers over skyrocketing pension costs that could
embolden other municipalities seeking relief from crippling
embolden other municipalities seeking relief from crippling
payments to the nation's largest public pension system.
* The Volcker Rule does not go into effect until 2015, but
that hasn't stopped United States' big bankers and their
supporters in Washington from trying to undermine it. The latest
fight involves another complex Wall Street creation, a financial
instrument known as a collateralized loan obligation. Big banks
want to be allowed to own them but regulators say such holdings
can be hazardous and may allow the banks to evade the Volcker
Rule's prohibition on risky trading. (r.reuters.com/den68v)
* Many visitors at the New York International Auto Show have
not lost their confidence in General Motors Co despite
the company's long-delayed recall of millions of small cars for
an ignition switch defect that General Motors has linked to 13
deaths and 31 accidents and has led to federal investigations,
contentious hearings in Congress and mounting criticism from
lawmakers and consumer advocates.
* Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian businessman who made billions
brokering gas deals, now faces both a criminal indictment and a
racketeering lawsuit in United States courts as middlemen like
him have come under increased scrutiny for their business and
political activities in the months after the Ukranian
revolution.
