PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 23

April 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The United States Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday picked apart the government's case against two former hedge fund traders, Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, questioning whether the judge in the trial erred when instructing jurors. In an hour-long hearing, a three-judge panel hinted that it might overturn the convictions, the first real threat to Preet Bharara's sweeping campaign as a United States attorney to root out insider trading on Wall Street. (r.reuters.com/guz68v)

* After twice rejecting bids to unionize since 2009, JetBlue Airways pilots overwhelmingly agreed to be represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, the union said on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/kuz68v)

* Comcast Corp is laying the groundwork to divest nearly four million subscribers as part of its efforts to appease antitrust regulators scrutinizing the proposed acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc. In one likely situation, Charter Communications, which had been trying to acquire Time Warner Cable, would become both a buyer and partner to Comcast. (r.reuters.com/ruz68v)

* The Supreme Court signaled on Tuesday that it was struggling with two conflicting impulses in considering a request from television broadcasters to shut down Aereo, an Internet start-up they say threatens the economic viability of their businesses. (r.reuters.com/vuz68v)

* The pharmaceutical industry is regaining its swagger, as companies turn to big and sometimes daring deals to expand and reshape their operations. On Tuesday alone, pharmaceutical companies announced $74 billion worth of potential deals, including an unorthodox $45.6 billion bid for Allergan Inc , the maker of Botox, and a flurry of swaps and sales between Novartis AG of Switzerland and GlaxoSmithKline Plc of Britain. (r.reuters.com/zuz68v)

* General Motors Co moved on Tuesday to prevent future safety lapses by expanding its oversight of problematic vehicles even as the automaker continued to take an aggressive legal posture in dealing with its past missteps. General Motors has asked a federal bankruptcy judge to dismiss dozens of potentially costly lawsuits filed against the company over its handling of a defective ignition switch in millions of cars, and to bar similar cases in the future. (r.reuters.com/byz68v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)