PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 28

April 28 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Charter Communications Inc is set to announce a
roughly $22 billion deal with Comcast Corp on Monday
that would bolster its subscriber base, people briefed on the
matter said on Sunday. The three-part plan, which is scheduled
to be announced along with Charter's first-quarter earnings,
would allow the cable company to expand from its current largely
regional presence to become the country's second-largest cable
operator. (r.reuters.com/wuz78v)
* Pfizer Inc is close to publicly unveiling its
interest in acquiring AstraZeneca Plc of Britain, a
person briefed on the matter said on Sunday, in what would be
one of the biggest in an already swelling series of deal efforts
among drug makers. (r.reuters.com/xuz78v)
* A Wall Street executive who helped Goldman Sachs Group Inc
make more than a billion dollars betting against
mortgages now wants to buy up troubled home loans. Donald
Mullen, who was the architect of Goldman's trade against the
housing market just before the financial crisis, is seeking to
raise as much as $1 billion for a new fund. (r.reuters.com/zuz78v)
* The French government on Sunday sought to put the brakes
on General Electric's bid for Alstom SA, one of
the largest industrial companies in France, warning that
national interest was in play and that the state would have a
say in the outcome. (r.reuters.com/cyz78v)
* The deep recession wiped out primarily high-wage and
middle-wage jobs. Yet the strongest employment growth during the
sluggish recovery has been in low-wage work, at places like
strip malls and fast-food restaurants. In essence, the poor
economy has replaced good jobs with bad ones. That is the
conclusion of a new report from the National Employment Law
Project, a research and advocacy group, analyzing employment
trends four years into the recovery. (r.reuters.com/myz78v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)