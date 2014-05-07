PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 7

May 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group IPO-ALIB.N
filed paperwork on Tuesday in the United States to sell stock to
the public for the first time. The company is expected to raise
$15 billion to $20 billion, which would make it the biggest
American IPO since Facebook Inc's $16 billion offering in
May 2012. (r.reuters.com/ted29v)
* Yahoo Inc most likely will receive $10 billion to
$15 billion for the 9 percent stake that it is required to sell
in Alibaba Group. The Chinese e-commerce company's IPO will
bring an end to the long honeymoon of Yahoo's chief executive,
Marissa Mayer. She will have to prove to Wall Street that she
has a viable plan to save Yahoo and will use the Alibaba
windfall wisely. (r.reuters.com/rud29v)
* German drug-maker Bayer AG said it has agreed
to acquire Merck & Co Inc's consumer care business for
$14.2 billion, a deal that will make Bayer one of the largest
providers of over-the-counter products. Bayer gains control of
several well-known brand names, including Claritin, Coppertone
and Dr. Scholl's. (r.reuters.com/sud29v)
* Walt Disney Co reported net income for its second
quarter of $1.92 billion, or $1.08 per share, an increase of 27
percent. No single business or entertainment offering was
responsible for Disney's overall spike in profit, although the
runaway success of "Frozen" may have been the largest
contributor. (r.reuters.com/xud29v)
* The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has fined
Morgan Stanley $5 million, saying that the firm did not
follow proper procedures in the initial public offerings for 83
companies including Facebook Inc and Yelp Inc.
(r.reuters.com/byd29v)
* Two senior partners in Apollo Global Management's
private equity division, Stan Parker and Jordan Zaken, plan to
leave the firm. They would be following Ali Rashid, another
senior partner who quietly left this year. The departures of
these three partners underscore the growing pains that Apollo is
facing as it adjusts to life as a publicly traded company. (r.reuters.com/fyd29v)
* The new Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles laid out an ambitious
business plan on Tuesday that relies heavily on growing sales of
its Jeep sport utility vehicles. Mike Manley, chief of the Jeep
division, said Fiat Chrysler expects to sell one million Jeeps
this year - a significant increase from the 800,000 the company
had projected. (r.reuters.com/kyd29v)
* Shares of Twitter Inc went into free fall on
Tuesday as early investors became eligible to sell their shares
on the market for the first time. The company's shares dropped
17.8 percent, to close at $31.85, their lowest level since the
company's initial public offering in November. (r.reuters.com/myd29v)
* General Electric Co's $13.5 billion bid for the
power generation and transmission units of the French company
Alstom poses a grave challenge for Siemens AG. While
the French government last week indicated that it preferred the
Siemens bid, President François Hollande now seems mainly trying
to induce a better offer from G.E. (r.reuters.com/pyd29v)
* General Motors Co is recalling about 56,000 Saturn
Aura sedans from the 2007-8 model years because a transmission
shifter cable could break, which would keep the driver from
being able to shift the transmission into park. The company said
it was aware of 28 crashes and four injuries related to the
defect over the last seven years. (r.reuters.com/ryd29v)
* The United States trade deficit narrowed in March to $40.4
billion, down 3.6 percent from a revised February imbalance of
$41.9 billion, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. The
February trade gap was the biggest in five months. Exports
rebounded to the second-highest level on record, led by strong
gains in sales of aircraft, autos and farm goods. (r.reuters.com/tyd29v)
* AstraZeneca PLC, the British drug maker, on
Tuesday made an impassioned defense for itself as a stand-alone
company, just a day after the American pharmaceutical giant
Pfizer Inc again pressed its case for a $106 billion
takeover offer. AstraZeneca's Chief Executive Pascal Soriot
called his company's pipeline of drugs in development one of the
best in the industry and said the talent it had acquired and the
restructuring it had undergone in the last 18 months made a
strong case for remaining on its own. (r.reuters.com/wyd29v)
* Office Depot Inc said it would close at least 400
stores because its merger with OfficeMax Inc resulted
in overlapping locations. The company had about 1,900 stores in
the United States at the end of the first quarter. (r.reuters.com/zyd29v)
* Whole Foods Market Inc cut its profit outlook for
the third time in recent months on Tuesday, signaling the
intensifying competition the grocery chain is facing in the
market for organic and natural foods. Whole Foods now expects to
earn $1.52 to $1.56 per share this year, down from its previous
forecast of $1.58 to $1.65 per share. (r.reuters.com/baf29v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)