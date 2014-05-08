PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Department of Transportation said on Wednesday
that railroads would be required to notify local emergency
responders whenever oil shipments traveled through their states.
The order follows a spate of accidents that have raised concerns
about the safety of trains that carry increasing amounts of
crude oil from the Bakken region of North Dakota across the
United States. (r.reuters.com/wam29v)
* Janet L. Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, told
Congress on Wednesday that the economy was growing at a decent
rate and that the Fed intended to continue the stimulus campaign
that it considered at least partly responsible. The economy, she
said, is shaking off a grim winter and the labor market is
slowly improving. (r.reuters.com/gem29v)
* Some private investors are betting that reverse mortgages,
an investment product aimed at older people in need of cash,
will make a resurgence as more homeowners reach retirement age
in the coming years. New Jersey-based reverse mortgage start-up
Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust has raised about $230 million
in a private offering. Investors in the private sale of shares
included hedge funds, wealthy individual investors and customers
of the investment firm. (r.reuters.com/hem29v)
* One of Goldman Sachs Group's most notable
investment vehicles, Petershill, has been less than
extraordinary. So when Goldman started a second version of
Petershill, which buys stakes in big-name hedge funds, it came
as a surprise to people in the industry. Goldman says it is
satisfied with the pace of fund-raising, but investors do not
appear to be flocking to the new fund as quickly as they did to
the first one. (r.reuters.com/jem29v)
* A Democratic member of the Federal Communications
Commission called on the agency's Chairman to delay a proposal
for new net neutrality rules. Jessica Rosenworcel, one of three
Democrats on the five-member commission, said a delay was
warranted because of a "torrent of public response" to the idea
that the commission's rules might create a fast lane on the
Internet for companies willing to pay for it. (r.reuters.com/mem29v)
* Financial Stability Oversight Council in its annual report
to the Congress said weaknesses that contributed to the
disastrous 2008 financial crisis persist today. The report,
released on Wednesday, highlights what it called considerable
progress collectively made to improve the strength and
resilience of the financial sector. (r.reuters.com/pem29v)
* Bank of America executives and board members faced
pointed questions from shareholders on Wednesday about a costly
error in the way the bank calculated its financial health. The
bank disclosed on April 28 that it had made a significant error
in the way it calculates a crucial measure of its financial
health. (r.reuters.com/qem29v)
* Tesla Motors Inc reported on Wednesday that it
lost $49.8 million in the first quarter as the electric carmaker
accelerated the development of its new crossover vehicle and
made improvements to its Model S sedan. The company also said
California was now in the running for a $5 billion battery
factory it plans to build. Previously, the company was
considering only Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Nevada for the
factory. (r.reuters.com/rem29v)
* Washington law firm Patton Boggs dropped out of an effort
to force Chevron Corp to pay $9.5 billion in an
Ecuadorean pollution judgment on Wednesday, expressing regrets
for its involvement in the case and agreeing to pay the oil
company $15 million in settlement payments. (r.reuters.com/tem29v)
* AOL Inc said that its profit dropped to $9.3
million, or 11 cents per share, from $25.9 million a year
earlier. AOL's stock plummeted more than 20 percent after the
company reported that, while revenue was up 8 percent in the
first quarter, net income fell 64 percent because of
restructuring and other charges. (r.reuters.com/vem29v)
* The long-promised potential of offshore wind development
along American coastlines took a step toward fruition on
Wednesday as the Department of Energy pledged up to $47 million
each to three projects it previously supported. The grants are
intended to help the projects, off the coasts of New Jersey,
Oregon and Virginia, begin delivering electricity by 2017. (r.reuters.com/wem29v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)