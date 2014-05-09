PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 9

May 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Omnicom Group Inc and Publicis Groupe
called off their $35 billion merger on Thursday, bringing a
premature end to a deal that would have created the largest
advertising company in the world. A mix of clashing
personalities, disagreements about how the companies would be
integrated and complications over legal and tax issues derailed
the deal nine months after it was announced. (r.reuters.com/hes29v)
* Pfizer Inc's attempt to escape the United States
corporate tax rate by acquiring a British drug maker has set off
a flurry of activity within other big companies across the
country. Pfizer has offered to buy AstraZeneca PLC for
$106 billion. If the deal is successful, Pfizer would become an
English company, reducing its tax bill by at least $1 billion a
year.(r.reuters.com/jes29v)
* Apple Inc is in discussions to buy Beats
Electronics, the company behind the popular "Beats by Dr. Dre"
headphones, for $3.2 billion. The deal would also include the
new Beats Music streaming service, which was introduced in
January as a competitor to Spotify and Pandora. (r.reuters.com/mes29v)
* Snapchat, the popular mobile messaging service, agreed to
settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission that messages
sent through the company's app did not disappear as easily as
promised. Under the terms of the settlement, Snapchat will be
prohibited from misrepresenting how it maintains the privacy and
confidentiality of user information. The company will also be
required to start a wide-ranging privacy program and will be
independently monitored for 20 years. (r.reuters.com/pes29v)
* Daniel Tarullo, the Federal Reserve governor who oversees
regulation, said he wants to banish the practice of banks being
allowed to use their own tests to assess the riskiness of their
assets and activities. This suggestion represents another big
shift away from a regulatory regime that left the financial
system vulnerable to collapse in the 2008 crisis. (r.reuters.com/qes29v)
* Barclays PLC announced its plans to shrink its
investment banking business by slashing half of its capital and
more than a quarter of its work force, or 7,000 jobs. Instead,
Barclays will focus on four core areas - retail and corporate
banking, credit cards, banking in Africa and, to a lesser
extent, investment banking. (r.reuters.com/ses29v)
* Amazon has begun discouraging customers from buying books
by Malcolm Gladwell, Stephen Colbert, J. D. Salinger and other
popular writers. A Hachette spokeswoman said that the publisher
was striving to keep Amazon supplied but that the Internet giant
was delaying shipments "for reasons of their own." (r.reuters.com/tes29v)
* The Federal Election Commission on Thursday voted to allow
political committees to accept Bitcoin donations and outlined
the ways that the virtual currency can be used by federally
regulated campaigns. (r.reuters.com/ves29v)
* The Kellogg Company, maker of some of the country's
most familiar breakfast cereals, said on Thursday that it had
agreed to drop the terms "all natural" and "nothing artificial"
from some products in its Kashi line as part of a settlement
agreement ending a class-action lawsuit. The settlement, which
includes a $5 million payment, comes at a time when food
companies are facing a number of lawsuits over ingredients and
labeling. (r.reuters.com/xes29v)
* A federal bankruptcy judge ordered LightSquared
and its chief creditor, Charles Ergen, to discuss a settlement
after she refused to approve the wireless provider's plan to
exit its two-year bankruptcy. LightSquared premised its plan to
exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy on subordinating the $1 billion it
owes to Ergen, the chairman of Dish Network, to the
claims of other creditors. (r.reuters.com/cus29v)
* William Lewis, who has served as acting chief executive of
News Corp's Dow Jones division since January, has been
named its permanent chief, the company announced on Thursday. (r.reuters.com/fus29v)
* RadioShack Corp said on Thursday that it could not
come to an agreement with its lenders that would allow it to
close 1,100 of its stores. The company's credit agreement
allowed it to close only 200 stores a year and up to 600 over
the life of the agreement. RadioShack had been negotiating with
its lender for approval to close nearly twice that total number.
(r.reuters.com/gus29v)
* CBS Corp reported on Thursday that its
first-quarter earnings rose 6 percent as higher licensing fees
from the company's Showtime network helped it overcome an
advertising downturn caused by less sports programming. CBS has
been reducing its reliance on the volatile advertising market by
seeking higher fees from cable, satellite and Internet video
providers. (r.reuters.com/hus29v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)