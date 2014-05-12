PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12

May 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse, facing
the threat of criminal charges, made last-ditch appeals for
leniency to prosecutors and regulators in recent weeks. While
the banks proposed more modest guilty pleas from their
subsidiaries rather than parent companies, prosecutors appeared
to balk at those overtures. (r.reuters.com/bab39v)
* In recent years, revenue growth at IBM has been
stubbornly elusive, and new technologies like cloud computing
have risen to threaten the company's traditional hardware and
software businesses. (r.reuters.com/vuz29v)
* The phenomenon of music-based television shows, which have
dominated the ratings for more than a decade, seems by nearly
every measure to be over or in steep decline. (r.reuters.com/zyb39v)
* The chairman of Samsung Electronics, Lee
Kun-hee, who helped transform the business into a technology
giant, was in stable condition Sunday after suffering a heart
attack, the company said. (r.reuters.com/wyb39v)
* Michael Devine, one of four plaintiffs named in the class
action against Apple, Google, Intel
and Adobe, has asked the judge in the case to reject
the settlement his own lawyers negotiated. (r.reuters.com/xyb39v)
* BurgerFuel, a relatively small New Zealand fast-food
chain, is undertaking an ambitious expansion plan in the crowded
American market through a partnership with Subway restaurants,
an industry giant. (r.reuters.com/vyb39v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)