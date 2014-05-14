PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 14

May 14 The following are the top stories on the
* Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew pushed China on Tuesday to
let market forces decide its exchange rate, and pressed senior
officials here not to undercut the Obama administration's
sanctions on Russia. (r.reuters.com/hep39v)
* Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York last month appointed a
three-person commission to offer thoughts on the use of
technology in schools. Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of
Google, is one of the three, but his appointment
raised some eyebrows as Schmidt's company has a commercial
interest in seeing more Chromebook computers, which run Google's
Chrome web software, and the company's productivity
applications, Google Apps, being used in schools. (r.reuters.com/fep39v)
* Europe's highest court said on Tuesday that people had the
right to influence what the world could learn about them through
online searches, a ruling that rejected long-established notions
about the free flow of information on the Internet. A search
engine like Google should allow online users to be "forgotten"
after a certain time by erasing links to web pages unless there
are "particular reasons" not to, the European Court of Justice
in Luxembourg said. (r.reuters.com/pep39v)
* Subsys, a strong painkiller, was approved in 2012 for
cancer patients, but has since become an outsize moneymaker for
Insys Therapeutics and has been prescribed more widely.
Drug-safety experts said the range of medical professionals who
appeared to be prescribing Subsys was troubling, particularly
given concerns about the widespread use - and abuse - of
narcotic painkillers. (r.reuters.com/vep39v)
* The federal overseer of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on
Tuesday announced a shift in policies intended to maintain the
mortgage finance giants' role in parts of the housing market,
spur more home lending and aid distressed homeowners. Melvin
Watt's announcement raises bigger - and divisive - questions
about the role of the now-profitable mortgage institutions,
which were fully taken over by the federal government during the
financial crisis to avoid their bankruptcies. (r.reuters.com/gup39v)
* Airbnb, the popular apartment-sharing service, won a legal
standoff Tuesday when a state judge ruled that the company did
not have to give up customer records as part of an investigation
by the New York attorney general. However, the victory may be
short-lived, as the state attorney general said he would address
the court's concerns in a new subpoena. (r.reuters.com/dup39v)
* Being cast off from a struggling foreign parent company
might bring on an identity crisis for some institutions. Not so
for Citizens Bank, which is looking to turn its coming
independence from the Royal Bank of Scotland into an
opportunity to strengthen its consumer banking in the United
States. But it may be a slog. (r.reuters.com/nup39v)
* Sallie Mae, the student lender, and Navient, its
former subsidiary, have agreed to pay $97 million to settle
complaints about excessive fees and interest on loans to
military service members. (r.reuters.com/pup39v)
* As the drugstore chain Walgreen considers a deal
that would allow it to reincorporate abroad, many shareholders
are elated, saying it could save millions of dollars a year on
taxes. But at least one Walgreen investor wants the company to
remain in the United States. The CtW Investment Group, which
owns less than 1 percent of Walgreen's shares, sent a letter on
Tuesday to the company's management, making the case against
such a transaction. (r.reuters.com/kup39v)
