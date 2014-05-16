PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16

May 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Two indicators of economic health that the Federal Reserve
has identified as keys to a stronger recovery - modestly higher
inflation and a more robust job market - finally seem to be
moving in the right direction, according to new data released by
the government on Thursday. Economists said a rise in the
Consumer Price Index in April suggest a broader economic firming
is underway after a weak, weather-plagued start to 2014. (r.reuters.com/waf49v)
* Federal judge Steven Rhodes, who is handling Detroit's
bankruptcy, indicated on Thursday that the current timetable for
finishing the case might be unrealistic given the many disputes
outstanding. He made the observation in a hearing after saying
he had heard that the state had promised to give Detroit some
money - but only if the city could get him to approve its
bankruptcy exit plan by the end of September. (r.reuters.com/xaf49v)
* PepsiCo Inc will unveil a range of new self-serve
equipment for dispensing drinks in places like restaurants,
movie theaters and college dining halls on Saturday at the
National Restaurant Association Show. (r.reuters.com/bef49v)
* A day after The New York Times Company announced
that it had dismissed Jill Abramson, The Times's first female
executive editor, it found itself mired in controversy, having
to reassure employees and rebut reports that her removal was
related to her complaints about receiving less pay than her male
predecessors. (r.reuters.com/def49v)
* Investors in Chipotle Mexican Grill voted
overwhelmingly against the company's executive compensation
plans, sending a strong rebuke to a company that had awarded
more than $300 million to its co-chief executives in recent
years. Though the vote is non-binding, Chipotle said it was
taking investor sentiment into consideration. (r.reuters.com/gef49v)
* General Motors Co on Thursday announced a recall
for 2.7 million vehicles, bringing the number of vehicles
recalled this year by G.M. in the United States to nearly 11.2
million and 12.8 million worldwide. (r.reuters.com/hef49v)
* A Senate panel approved legislation on Thursday to wind
down Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and reshape the mortgage finance
system. However, sparse support among Democrats means the
measure is unlikely to become law. (r.reuters.com/nef49v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)