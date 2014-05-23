PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum aims to
woo foreign investment, but the event is under a cloud this year
as Russia stands on the verge of recession. A panel at an annual
economic forum here was deeply divided over the direction of the
Russian economy. The isolationists in the group favored relying
on state banks for its financing needs. Others called for Russia
to deepen its ties with China, while a different contingent said
global trade and commerce remain critical. (r.reuters.com/cer59v)
* Hundreds of miles from Credit Suisse's Madison
Avenue office tower and an ocean away from its headquarters in
Zurich, the bank found an unlikely opponent in Alexandria,
Virginia. Federal prosecutors there helped lead an investigation
into Credit Suisse, which this week pleaded guilty to helping
thousands of American clients hide their wealth overseas. (r.reuters.com/fer59v)
* The Mizkan Group's $2.15 billion purchase of Unilever
Plc's Ragu and Bertolli pasta sauce brands is the
latest overseas foray by a storied and gutsy vinegar maker, one
that helped transform sushi from an obscure delicacy into a
global culinary phenomenon. (r.reuters.com/qar59v)
* The slide continued on Thursday for the deeply troubled
Sears Holdings Corp, whose dismal earnings report not
only lacked signs of improvement but also laid bare how few
options the company had left. Sears Holdings, owner of Sears and
Kmart stores, was once again the bleakest of the lackluster
reports. It announced that it would close at least 80 stores
this year, a downsizing move it has made in previous years
without significant results. (r.reuters.com/xar59v)
* Online Chinese retailer JD.com Inc started life as
a publicly traded company with a rousing start, closing up 10
percent on the Nasdaq on Thursday. At that price, shareholders
valued the company at more than $28.6 billion, more than other
American technology names like Twitter Inc and LinkedIn
Corp. Investors in the United States seemed eager for
the offering, even though some analysts have criticized JD.com's
corporate governance and lack of profitability in recent years.
(r.reuters.com/zar59v)
