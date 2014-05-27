PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 27

May 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* On the final day for Pfizer Inc to decide whether
to abandon the plan, it said it did not intend to make an offer
for AstraZeneca Plc. Last week, the British company
rejected what Pfizer had called its final offer. The
cash-and-stock bid, which valued AstraZeneca at about $119
billion, would have created the world's largest drug company. (r.reuters.com/vaf69v)
* In a sign of the growing potential under the federal
health care law, several insurers that have been sitting on the
sidelines say they will sell policies on the new exchanges in
the coming year, and others plan to expand their offerings to
more states. (r.reuters.com/waf69v)
* Martin Lipton, the superlawyer, has advised hundreds of
boards of directors in the midst of crises. Now, however, Lipton
is grappling with a board governance crisis of his own. As
chairman of New York University's board of trustees, Lipton has
been dealing with revelations that the university's
much-heralded new campus in Abu Dhabi might have been the
product, in part, of rights abuses of foreign laborers. (r.reuters.com/xaf69v)
* Bill Gates, who as the richest American has become one of
the foremost advocates of philanthropy, has reduced the pace of
his own giving to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation over the
last decade. After starting the foundation with gifts of $356
million from 1994 to 1997, Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft
Corp, vastly expanded it into the nation's largest with
a burst of gifts totaling $24.6 billion over the next four
years. Since then, however, he has dialed back this giving. (r.reuters.com/cef69v)
* A law that allows the government to read email and
cloud-stored data over six months old without a search warrant
is under attack from technology companies, trade associations
and lobbying groups, which are pressing Congress to tighten
privacy protections. Federal investigators have used the law to
view content hosted by third-party providers for civil and
criminal lawsuits, in some cases without giving notice to the
individual being investigated. (r.reuters.com/kef69v)
