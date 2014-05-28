PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 28

May 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Restoring Ukraine's farming legacy will be crucial to the success of the country's newly elected president, Petro Poroshenko, as such efforts would go a long way toward fixing Ukraine's economy and reducing its dependence on Russia. (r.reuters.com/fym69v)

* The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday called on Congress to protect consumers against the unchecked collection and sharing of their digital data by providing people with tools to view, suppress and fix their information. (r.reuters.com/hym69v)

* Google Inc has begun building a fleet of 100 experimental electric-powered vehicles that will dispense with all the standard controls found in modern automobiles. (r.reuters.com/kym69v)

* After Mohamed El-Erian's surprising departure in March, Pimco has now brought back a prominent former executive, Paul McCulley, to help the asset management firm reassure skeptical investors and bolster its intellectual credentials. (r.reuters.com/rym69v)

* Since 2000, the Securities and Exchange Commission has sought to ensure equal access to that commodity through a rule known as Regulation FD. The rule generally requires that if a company disclosed material information to one person, it must do so to all. Yet even with that requirement and with the flood of information that is out there, some investors still appear to be getting premier access. (r.reuters.com/tym69v)

* The World Bank, a famously bureaucratic institution, is undergoing its first restructuring in nearly two decades. The overhaul is intended to keep it relevant at a time when even the poorest countries can easily tap the global capital markets. (r.reuters.com/gen69v)

* A task force convened by the Obama administration issued the most detailed study yet of blight in Detroit on Tuesday and recommended that the city spend at least $850 million to quickly tear down about 40,000 dilapidated buildings. (r.reuters.com/hen69v) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)