PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As renewable energy production has surged in recent years,
opponents of government policies that have helped spur its
growth have pushed to roll back those incentives and mandates in
state after state. (r.reuters.com/hav69v)
* Apple Inc is betting that Jimmy Iovine's four
decades in the recording industry, his knack for trend-spotting
and his credibility with artists will help rejuvenate its music
business. (r.reuters.com/kav69v)
* William Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management plans
to raise money for a closed-end fund that could list on the
London Stock Exchange. (r.reuters.com/mav69v)
* Suspended General Motors Co engineer Raymond
DeGiorgio, who is at the center of accusations that the company
covered up a deadly defect, appeared distraught during lengthy
questioning by Congressional investigators, according to people
familiar with the session. (r.reuters.com/qav69v)
* Amazon.com Inc and Hachette Book Group took their
cases to the public on Wednesday as a dispute over contract
terms became clashing visions about the distribution of
information in the digital age. (r.reuters.com/rav69v)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)