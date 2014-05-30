PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 30

May 30 The following are the top stories on the
* As one of the most moribund housing markets in Europe,
Spain has become a magnet for global bargain hunters. Real
estate prices are down as much as 50 percent from their peak
during a housing bubble, and investors from Asia to the United
States and Britain are flocking to Spain to try to catch the
uptick. (r.reuters.com/zuc79v)
* A recent court ruling in Europe has accelerated requests
that Internet search companies expunge individuals' data. Once a
contested item is online, however, the genie will not easily go
back in the bottle. (r.reuters.com/cyc79v)
* Two health care advocacy groups filed a complaint against
CoventryOne, Cigna Corp, Humana Inc and Preferred
Medical Plan for what they said was discrimination against
people with H.I.V. or AIDS by requiring them to pay high
out-of-pocket costs for drugs to treat H.I.V., including generic
medications, in Florida.(r.reuters.com/dyc79v)
* The United States economy contracted at an annual rate of
1 percent earlier this year, the first quarterly decline in
three years. (r.reuters.com/kyc79v)
* Kevin Reilly is stepping down as head of entertainment
programming at Fox network after three consecutive years of
steep declines in ratings for "American Idol", a show crucial to
the network's profits. (r.reuters.com/jyc79v)
* Some colleges are offering a real-world experience of
philanthropy by requiring students to investigate nonprofit
organizations and give them a portion of grant money. (r.reuters.com/myc79v)
