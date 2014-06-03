PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories on the
* Enormous amounts of capital investment - up to $2.5
trillion a year - will be needed to supply the world's energy
needs through 2035, according to a report released Monday by the
International Energy Agency, the intergovernmental organization
based in Paris. And even that amount of investment would not
eliminate many of the issues the industry faces.
* Facing the prospect of a guilty plea in the United States,
the giant French bank BNP Paribas SA, which is
suspected of doing business with Sudan and other countries
blacklisted by the United States, has enlisted the support of a
powerful ally: its own government, including top regulators and
even the French president.
* From the moment it was announced, the $53 billion joint
bid for Allergan, the maker of Botox, made by Valeant
Pharmaceuticals and the hedge fund manager William
Ackman, was highly unconventional. In the last week, the joint
bid has evolved from an already unusual deal into one of the
most confounding takeover attempts in recent memory.
* Pilgrim's Pride has raised its takeover bid for
Hillshire Brands to $55 a share, people briefed on the
matter said, turning up the heat in a battle over the maker of
Jimmy Dean Sausages and Ball Park hot dogs.
* The Subway restaurant chain is taking a foot-long approach
to original online video programming, sponsoring a second web
series and considering a renewal for its first entry into the
growing field. Subway is to announce on Tuesday that it will
sponsor an original scripted web comedy series called "Summer
With Cimorelli," featuring six singing sisters whose pop music
has become popular through YouTube.
* Authorities in China have made Google Inc's
services largely inaccessible in recent days, a move most likely
related to the government's broad efforts to stifle discussion
of the 25th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy
demonstrators in Tiananmen Square on June 3 and 4, 1989. In
addition to Google's search engines being blocked, the company's
products, including Gmail, Calendar and Translate, have been
affected.
* The Seattle city council went where no big-city lawmakers
have gone before on Monday, raising the local minimum wage to
$15 an hour, more than double the federal minimum, and pushing
Seattle to the forefront of urban efforts to address income
inequality.
