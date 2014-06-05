PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 5

June 5 The following are the top stories on the
* T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed on the
terms of a merger deal worth $32 billion. Under the terms of the
agreement, which are still preliminary, Sprint would acquire
T-Mobile for about $40 a share in cash and stock, a 17 percent
premium to Wednesday's price. (r.reuters.com/zeh89v)
* H Lee Scott, who was Walmart's chief executive
when widespread bribery charges surfaced against Walmart de
México, will retire from the board this month. Come July, almost
all top executives who held critical positions when corruption
scandals engulfed the company's international division will no
longer be with the company - but no departure has been cited by
Walmart as a way to clean house after those scandals. (r.reuters.com/guh89v)
* A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned Judge Jed
Rakoff's decision in 2011 to reject an S.E.C. settlement deal
with Citigroup, undercutting the judge's concerns that the
bank got off with little more than a slap on the wrist. (r.reuters.com/juh89v)
* Yuri Victor, a designer and developer at Vox Media, who
was streaming a television show on Netflix noticed an on-screen
message from the company blaming Verizon for congestion
that was slowing the stream. The message read "The Verizon
network is crowded right now. Adjusting video for smoother
playback." Netflix said on Wednesday that the message was simply
a way the company is testing for notifying its customers about
how their viewing experience is affected by their Internet
service provider's network. To Verizon, the whole thing is
little more than "a P.R. stunt," a company blog post said. (r.reuters.com/quh89v)
* General Motors on Thursday will release the results
of its three-month internal investigation into the events
leading up to this year's recall of 2.6 million small cars with
defective ignition switches. (r.reuters.com/ruh89v)
