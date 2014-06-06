PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A report released on Thursday after an internal
investigation of General Motors set off the dismissal of
15 G.M. employees, including a vice president for regulatory
affairs and a senior lawyer responsible for product liability
cases, and forced broad changes in how the company handles
vehicle safety. (r.reuters.com/heq89v)
* Banks typically make money on the cash they park at a
central bank. Now the European Central Bank wants them to pay
for the privilege. The move, a so-called negative interest rate,
is part of a wide-ranging set of measures aimed at combating the
crippling combination of slow growth and super low inflation.
The bank president, Mario Draghi, also signaled that he may
employ the same powerful, albeit controversial, bond-buying
program that was used to restart growth in the United States. (r.reuters.com/keq89v)
* Mark Spitznagel, the founder of the $6 billion hedge fund
Universa Investments, on Thursday brought 20 billy goats to
graze among abandoned homes and general detritus in Brightmoor,
one of Detroit's most blighted neighborhoods. But his goat
experiment - called the Idyll Farms Detroit project - appears to
have a bigger objective. Spitznagel has a vested interest in
seeing Detroit make a comeback. He has personally invested
millions of dollars in commercial real estate, something he says
has no bearing on the Brightmoor project. (r.reuters.com/neq89v)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission Chairwoman, Mary Jo
White, unveiled on Thursday a sweeping package of
recommendations for new rules and other changes aimed at
strengthening the structure of the market and improving
disclosures for investors. (r.reuters.com/peq89v)
* Investment banks typically hold tens of billions of
dollars of Treasury bonds on their balance sheets, enormous
positions that can create trading profits if the prices of the
bonds rise. But this year, the banks slashed those holdings, so
much so that they actually had a negative position in government
bonds in March, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York. (r.reuters.com/qeq89v)
* Federal safety regulators warned on Thursday that another
disastrous offshore oil well blowout could happen despite
regulatory improvements in the four years since a BP well
explosion in the Gulf of Mexico killed 11 workers and dumped
millions of gallons of oil into the sea. (r.reuters.com/req89v)
* Verizon fired back at Netflix on Thursday
with a cease-and-desist letter sent to Netflix's top lawyer,
David Hyman. Randal Milch, Verizon's general counsel, demanded
that Netflix's error message blaming Verizon's network for
slowing the streaming of Netflix's programming be taken down.
The accusation "is self-serving, deceptive, inaccurate and an
unfair business practice," Milch said. (r.reuters.com/veq89v)
* On Thursday, the OpenSSL Foundation issued a warning to
users that a decade-old bug that makes it possible for an
attacker to conduct a so-called man-in-the-middle attack on
traffic encrypted with OpenSSL. The advisory warns users that
someone could use the bug to intercept an encrypted connection,
decrypt it, and read the traffic. (r.reuters.com/xeq89v)