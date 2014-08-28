PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 28

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
Aug 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A number of United States banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and at least four others, were struck by hackers in a series of coordinated attacks this month, according to four people briefed on a continuing investigation into the crimes. (nyti.ms/VREJu6)
* Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, said on Wednesday that French prosecutors had placed her under formal investigation, in an escalation of a long-running inquiry into a murky business affair that dates to her time as finance minister under President Nicolas Sarkozy. (nyti.ms/1sBSnfy)
* With less than a month before its initial public offering, the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N is intent on showing just how profitable - and focused on mobile - it truly is. The Chinese e-commerce behemoth disclosed on Wednesday that its profit nearly tripled in the quarter that ended June 30, to $2 billion. Its sales climbed 46 percent, to $2.5 billion. (nyti.ms/1tXKbHr)
* A British regulator fined Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC 14.5 million pounds, or about $24 million, on Wednesday for failing to offer proper advice to mortgage customers, and criticized the bank for its delays in responding to the initial complaints. (nyti.ms/1qgvMFK)
* Tyson Foods Inc has reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department to sell its hog-purchasing business as part of its planned $7.7 billion acquisition of Hillshire Brands Co . The Justice Department said Wednesday that it would require Tyson to sell its Heinold Hog Markets unit to win antitrust approval for the merger. (nyti.ms/1rBpkwM)
* Lawmakers and governor Jerry Brown of California on Wednesday said they had reached an agreement to expand the California film incentive program, capping a drive by entertainment industry unions, filmmakers and executives to bolster sagging movie and television production in the state. (nyti.ms/1qiJBn7)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously approved rules on Wednesday that would require issuers of asset-backed securities - complex investments based on mortgages, auto loans or other types of debt - to disclose more information about the underlying loans. (nyti.ms/1nFOJ14)
* Chiquita Brands International and Fyffes PLC tried to reassure investors about their planned merger, saying on Wednesday that they now expected the combined company to achieve an additional $20 million in annual cost savings by 2016. (nyti.ms/1leh17k)
* The federal government is expected to finish its fiscal year with a relatively modest budget deficit as the gap between revenue and spending continues a sharp decline, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1q6GjEO) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
