PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 3

Sept 3 The following are the top stories on the
* The European Central Bank's negative rates strategy has
not worked as planned, which is why it is under increasing
pressure to try something else when it meets on Thursday. The
central bank's so-called negative deposit rate has rippled
through European markets, reinforced by fear that the eurozone
economy is in decline and by nervousness about war, not only in
Ukraine but also in the Middle East. (nyti.ms/W8Auub)
* Halliburton Co, the company contracted by BP Plc
to cement the ill-fated Macondo oil well in the Gulf of
Mexico, has reached a $1.1 billion settlement with thousands of
businesses, individuals and local governments that suffered
losses from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion, the
company and plaintiffs announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1q9xuKF)
* Dollar General Corp is willing to pay more to win
the bidding war over Family Dollar Stores Inc. And its
takeover effort could go hostile if Family Dollar does not begin
sale negotiations. Dollar General offered on Tuesday to raise
its bid for Family Dollar to $9.1 billion after the rejection of
an earlier offer that would have beaten a rival $8.5 billion
deal with Dollar Tree, agreed to in late July. (nyti.ms/1pGpH7Q)
* Online fantasy sports site FanDuel, one of the biggest
homes for amateur general managers, disclosed on Tuesday that it
had raised $70 million from investors led by Shamrock Capital
Advisors, NBC Sports Ventures and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co
. Existing investors like Comcast Ventures,
Pentech Ventures and Bullpen Capital also participated. (nyti.ms/1rj6yrJ)
* Compuware Corp has agreed to sell itself to the
private equity firm Thoma Bravo for about $2.5 billion, finally
bowing out after years under pressure from the activist hedge
fund Elliott Management. (nyti.ms/1qZv4KL)
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd agreed on
Tuesday to buy the privately held Prestige Cruises International
for $3 billion in cash and stock, including the assumption of
debt, to add higher-end trips to its fleet of offerings. (nyti.ms/1vLl0Me)
* Home Depot Inc said on Tuesday that it was
investigating a report that customer credit and debit card data
was stolen from its systems and put up for sale online. The
retailer issued a statement after Brian Krebs, an independent
security reporter, said that multiple banks had pointed to Home
Depot as the potential source of a large data breach. The
company said it was working with law enforcement authorities and
banks on the matter. (nyti.ms/1vLmkyU)
* IEX Group Inc, the stock trading platform created to
temper high-frequency traders' advantages and profiled in
Michael Lewis's book "Flash Boys" has raised $75 million in a
new round of financing. That money will help the start-up become
a full-fledged stock market. (nyti.ms/1vLrAT1)
