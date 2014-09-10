PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 10

Sept 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The fiercest opponent to Detroit's blueprint for erasing
its debts and investing in city services has reached an
"agreement in principle" with city officials, court documents
filed Tuesday evening showed. The tentative settlement with
Syncora Guarantee, a bond insurer that said its exposure in
Detroit amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars, came
suddenly, a week into a trial aimed at allowing Detroit, the
largest American city ever to file for bankruptcy, to remake its
finances and start over. (nyti.ms/1AwQ2pk)
* Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to acquire
the maker of the game Minecraft for more than $2 billion, people
briefed on the discussions said on Tuesday. The move was
intended to ensure that one of the most popular games was
available for the computing giant's family of devices. (nyti.ms/1xFUMg4)
* Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a highly
anticipated smartwatch, which combines health and fitness
monitoring with mobile computer capabilities like maps. The
company also introduced two iPhones with larger screens. (nyti.ms/1nJDAwI)
* The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission
warned the wireless phone industry on Tuesday that the
commission was seriously considering subjecting mobile carriers
to the same net neutrality regulations as providers of wired
Internet service. (nyti.ms/1lUHmIn)
* As Google Inc seeks expert advice on how to
carry out its "right to be forgotten" court order in Europe, the
company went to Spain on Tuesday, where it began a seven-city
European tour of public meetings, hearing views from
privacy-rights proponents, freedom-of-information advocates and
members of the public about the best ways to remove
search-engine links to information that petitioners contend is
intrusive and no longer relevant. (nyti.ms/WQAq31)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)