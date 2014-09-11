PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 11

Sept 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Making global e-commerce available to Chinese shoppers is a key aim of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and the strategy could help put a dent in American trade deficits. (nyti.ms/1pRl0lK)

* On Wednesday, Dollar General Corp said it was going hostile and taking its $9.1 billion offer for Family Dollar directly to shareholders after being rebuffed. The move further complicates Family Dollar's agreed-upon deal, announced in July, to sell itself to Dollar Tree for $8.5 billion. (nyti.ms/1tLYXEs)

* Syncora Guarantee Inc, Detroit's most vociferous adversary in bankruptcy, is close to a breakthrough settlement with the city, but before it can close the deal it must resolve a related dispute with two big banks, Bank of America Corp and UBS AG. The bankruptcy judge, Steven Rhodes, has adjourned a trial in the case until Monday. If Syncora cannot reach an agreement with the banks by then, it will face a breakdown of its whole deal with Detroit. (nyti.ms/1qMCVOc)

* Coinbase is taking its bitcoin services to Europe in a move that could help expand the virtual currency's reach. The company, one of the most popular digital wallet providers, said on Wednesday that it was expanding to 13 European countries, including France, Italy and the Netherlands, by allowing those with authorized European bank accounts to buy and sell bitcoins in exchange for euros. (nyti.ms/1nMkYMr)

* The Coleman Company, a manufacturer of camping and other outdoor equipment, has agreed to take more than 20,000 of its inflatable rubber tubes off the shelves at Wal-Mart Stores Inc . Two dozen consumers reported skin irritation from the 36-inch-wide black Sevylor River Racer tubes, intended for one person to sit in and float in the water. (nyti.ms/1wgIgiA)

* France's economic recovery will be much more fragile this year than originally thought, and the government will not be able to meet targets for reducing the deficit for at least another two years in the face of sputtering growth, the French Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1ung3Hz)