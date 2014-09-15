PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 15

Sept 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* People keep texting when they are behind the wheel, so an engineer has found a technological solution. The problem: He can not do it on his own. (nyti.ms/1y4HCtc)

* An investigation by the New York Times into the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's handling of major safety defects over the past decade found that it frequently has been slow to identify problems, tentative to act and reluctant to employ its full legal powers against companies. (nyti.ms/1wlqQ4x)

* Parent groups and privacy advocates are challenging the practices of an industry built on data collection, and California has passed wide-ranging legislation protecting students' personal information. (nyti.ms/1q60b6d)

* Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp - owner of Match.com, OkCupid and other sites - has been increasing its presence in the terrain that combines technology and romance in the last 10 years, but the market has become crowded. (nyti.ms/1D9nztS)

* The smartphone offerings of Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have a lot to say about the companies' approach to most everything. (nyti.ms/1D9nNB3)

* Activist investor William Ackman's new fund, Pershing Square Holdings, is expected to be listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. (nyti.ms/1s7ilpJ)

* Heineken, the Dutch brewer, said on Sunday it had rejected a takeover approach made by SABMiller, putting on ice what would have been a multibillion-dollar beer deal. With a valuation of about $44 billion, Heineken is one of the last big independent brewers in the world, remaining autonomous in an era of global consolidation. (nyti.ms/1sUL3OP)