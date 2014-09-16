PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The California Public Employees' Retirement System, United
States' largest pension fund, will eliminate all of its hedge
fund investments over the next year on concerns that investments
are too complicated and expensive. The pension fund, which
oversees $300 billion, said on Monday that it would liquidate
its positions in 24 hedge funds and six hedge fund-of-funds -
investments that total $4 billion and more than 1 percent of its
total investments under management. (nyti.ms/1tZbfpm)
* The Federal Communications Commission will hold a
round-table discussion on Tuesday to examine whether proposed
net neutrality rules should cover mobile broadband. The battle
lines will probably be clear: the cellphone companies against
nearly everyone else. (nyti.ms/1phqEh9)
* The death toll from General Motors Co faulty
ignition switch is rising. From the time it began recalling cars
for the defect over the winter, G.M. has never publicly revised
its original assessment that 13 people died in accidents linked
to the problem, saying only that the number could rise. But on
Monday, the lawyer GM hired to develop a program to compensate
victims raised the automaker's tally by nearly 50 percent. (nyti.ms/1AQQKxD)
* With demand for the Alibaba Group Holding's stock market
debut proving even stronger than expected, the Chinese
e-commerce giant has done the only logical thing: set its
fund-raising sights even higher. The company raised the price
range for its initial public offering to $66 to $68 for each
American depositary share, up from $60 to $66, according to a
regulatory filing on Monday, pushing up its potential haul from
the stock sale to as much as $21.8 billion. (nyti.ms/1r1oHuI)
* New York State's attorney general filed an antitrust
lawsuit on Monday seeking to stop Actavis Plc from
forcing patients with Alzheimer's disease to switch to a new
version of a widely used drug. The lawsuit contends that the
switch is designed to blunt competition from low-priced generic
versions of the medication. (nyti.ms/YN5QJ1)
* As the city announced a final settlement on Monday with
Syncora Guarantee Inc, a creditor that had been one
of its chief adversaries, other creditors pressed their
opposition to Detroit's plans to emerge from bankruptcy. (nyti.ms/ZnvoMZ)
* Miscues by university management and more tepid investment
returns have pulled down Harvard's results over the last decade,
culminating in the June resignation of Jane Mendillo, the chief
executive of the Harvard Management Company, who started just
before the market collapse in July 2008. Medillo's performance
illustrates not only the vicissitudes of investing but also the
revolving-door aspect of an operation like the Harvard
endowment, where retaining top talent can be difficult because
of the intense scrutiny and the availability of bigger paychecks
elsewhere. (nyti.ms/ZnvyUu)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)