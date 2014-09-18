PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 18

Sept 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An expert panel voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday for the Food and Drug Administration to impose strict new limitations on the multibillion-dollar testosterone drug industry, recommending that the agency tighten labels for the medicines so they are not prescribed to men who only have problems related to aging, such as low energy and libido. (nyti.ms/1p1W1Ni)

* As hospitals merge and buy up physician practices, creating new behemoths, one federal agency is raising a lonely but powerful voice, suggesting that consumers may be victimized by the trend toward consolidation. The Federal Trade Commission says that mergers tend to reduce competition, and that doctors and hospitals can usually achieve the benefits of coordinated care without a full merger. (nyti.ms/1o4Pp0r)

* Blue Origin, a private space company owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, said on Wednesday that it had agreed to work with a joint venture run by Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to build new engines for their Atlas 5 rockets. (nyti.ms/1yi5HNe)

* The Justice Department has a suggestion for banks hoping to avoid criminal charges: Rat out your employees. Marshall Miller, the No 2 official in the Justice Department's criminal division, detailed in a speech on Wednesday how banks would either earn credit for exposing nefarious individuals or face charges for protecting them. (nyti.ms/1mdJkUj)

* The U.S. Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates. The economic recovery has stayed on course in recent months, and the Fed's policy-making committee said on Wednesday that it saw no reason to change its own plans, rejecting calls for a faster retreat from its long-running stimulus campaign. (nyti.ms/1s7JUFs) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)