PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 19

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese Internet juggernaut, raised nearly $21.8 billion in its initial stock sale on Thursday, as investors flocked to buy a piece of the company that is poised to continue dominating China's burgeoning e-commerce industry. The company priced its shares at $68 each, at the top end of an already raised range. At that level, the online market operator will have a market value of about $168 billion. (tinyurl.com/lyyu85o)

* Lawrence Ellison on Thursday announced his retirement as chief executive of Oracle Corp, a company he founded in 1977 that has transformed the way businesses use technology and made him one of the world's richest people. The move, effective immediately, is one of the last times that one of the tech industry's first generation of celebrity executives is exiting the role of chief. (tinyurl.com/m2dyelh)

* Home Depot Inc said on Thursday that the account information of 56 million cardholders was compromised in what is the largest known breach of a retail company's computer network. (tinyurl.com/oy2fgck)

* Despite being ordered twice by Congress to come up with training requirements for commercial truck drivers, the Transportation Department has yet to do so, leaving Americans sharing the road with big-rig operators who spend only 10 hours in a classroom before hitting the highways. (tinyurl.com/n8c4deg)

* Argentina is holding a gun to the head of Citigroup Inc , a lawyer for the bank told a three-judge panel in Manhattan on Thursday. The bank has found itself in an awkward position: It must decide between defying a New York court order or a sovereign government, a move that it says would result in "grave sanctions" from Argentina. (tinyurl.com/kty7xkd)

* The Federal Reserve has reprimanded the United States unit of Banco Santander SA of Spain for paying a cash dividend to shareholders even though it was forbidden to do so. After failing the Federal Reserve's stress test in March, neither Santander Holdings USA nor any of its subsidiaries was authorized by the Fed to pay a dividend. (tinyurl.com/kgrtvbk) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)