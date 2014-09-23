PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 23

Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew announced rules on Monday that are aimed at making it more difficult for American companies to lower their tax bills by relocating overseas and that would wipe out the benefits for those that do. The changes will only affect deals that were completed starting Monday.(nyti.ms/1mFQUqP)

* Two Federal Reserve officials who have warned loudly and persistently that the Fed is overreaching in its economic stimulus campaign plan to retire next year after completing terms on the Fed's policy-making committee. The two men, and a handful of like-minded officials, have been marginalized in recent years as their warnings that inflation would accelerate have failed to materialize. (nyti.ms/1wHYHVB)

* An online report on Monday by the technology news site TechCrunch claimed that Apple Inc would "shut down" Beats' streaming service, Beats Music, citing anonymous sources. That report quickly ricocheted around the Internet, but in a rare public statement, an Apple spokesman flatly denied it. But the company's plans for the Beats Music brand are unclear. (nyti.ms/1mFSUj0)

* Tesco Plc, the large British grocery retailer, disclosed on Monday that it had overstated its expected half-year profit by about $400 million and that it had suspended four senior executives. (nyti.ms/Zbzecn)

* As hotels in the United States continue on a surge in spending on renovations, an ever-more-important factor driving this investment is the growing clout of review sites like TripAdvisor Inc and Yelp Inc, and booking sites like Hotels.com. Hotel brands are reading what travelers say about them - and their competitors - and planning their investments accordingly. (nyti.ms/1x4c4SP)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Monday that it had approved a payment of between $30 million and $35 million, to an unnamed individual who lives in a foreign country, for providing information that helped federal authorities "detect an ongoing fraud". This is the largest ever reward given by the SEC under the whistle-blower law. (nyti.ms/1mGfd86) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)